The A1237 outer ring road is closed both ways between Clifton Moor Gate and the B1363 Wigginton Road.

Press sports reporter Emma Kennedy, who was on her way to report on the Women's Rugby League Challenge Cup tie between York Valkyrie and Hull KR at the LNER Community Stadium, said police were on the scene and diverting traffic via Clifton Moor.

She said two cars appear to have been involved in a collision - one of them a 4x4.

She said the road closure was causing big traffic delays - especially because people coming off the roundabout were not aware that there was a problem ahead.

The roads were particulary busy because of fans trying to get to the Community Stadium she said.

She urged people to avoid the area - and to try to take alternative routes where possible.

We'll bring you more information if and when we get it.

Police at the scene of the crash (Image: Supplied)

