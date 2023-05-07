THE A170 at Sutton Bank had to be closed for a while yesterday when a Range Rover got into trouble half way up the hill.
The car burst into flames following what the fire service believes was an electrical fault.
A fire crew from Thirsk was called to the scene at 5.43pm.
"Thirsk fire crew used hose reels to extinguish a Range Rover which was well alight following a believed electrical fault," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said.
"The car was about half way up Sutton Bank. Highways requested to close the road while the incident was dealt with."
