The car burst into flames following what the fire service believes was an electrical fault.

A fire crew from Thirsk was called to the scene at 5.43pm.

"Thirsk fire crew used hose reels to extinguish a Range Rover which was well alight following a believed electrical fault," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said.

"The car was about half way up Sutton Bank. Highways requested to close the road while the incident was dealt with."