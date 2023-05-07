Fire crews were called out to an address in Byland Avenue - to rescue a person who had got trapped in the bathroom.
The call came in at just before 5pm yesterday afternoon.
"York crew used small tools to open a bathroom door inside a premises after it had become stuck, trapping the occupant within," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article