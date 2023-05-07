If so, York Police would like to return it to you.

The bike was recovered by officers in the Parliament Street area on Friday.

If it is yours, or if you know who it might belong to, contact the police on 101 quoting reference: NYP-1223 008 0573. Proof of ownership will be required.

As we reported yesterday, police announced that they had arrested three people following a spate of cycle thefts around York.