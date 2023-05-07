IS this your bike?
If so, York Police would like to return it to you.
The bike was recovered by officers in the Parliament Street area on Friday.
If it is yours, or if you know who it might belong to, contact the police on 101 quoting reference: NYP-1223 008 0573. Proof of ownership will be required.
As we reported yesterday, police announced that they had arrested three people following a spate of cycle thefts around York.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article