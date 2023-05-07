At around 7.30pm local time (3.30am UK time), Harry arrived at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to reunite with his son Archie on his birthday.

Prince Archie turned four on Saturday, the day of the coronation, and spent the day with his mother, the Duchess of Sussex, at their US home.

British Airways flight attendants confirmed to the PA news agency that Harry had been on the flight but said they were not able to discuss the details of his trip.

Prince Harry caught a British Airways flight back to California after the coronation (Image: Toby Melville/PA Wire)

Prince Harry caught a flight home within hours of the King's Coronation

The duke’s appearance at the Coronation marked his first public outing alongside the royals since he lambasted his family in his controversial memoir Spare.

For the crowning of Charles and Camilla, Harry sat in the third row at Westminster Abbey – two rows behind his brother William, the Prince of Wales.

Harry was seen chatting to his cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as he entered the church on Saturday in the drizzling UK rain.

He nodded and smiled to guests as he processed behind them, walking down the nave of the Abbey alone.

It’s understood the duke wore what he was asked to wear, which consisted of a dark morning suit and tie, his Afghanistan and Jubilee medals pinned to his suit jacket and a Royal Victorian Order star and neck decoration.

During the service, as the congregation paid homage to the King, Harry was seen, along with the other royals around him, speaking the words: “God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live forever.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed before the coronation that Harry had no formal role at the event.

He didn’t appear on the Palace balcony for the finale of the day which saw a flypast by RAF aircraft, including the Red Arrows.