The King was officially crowned at a ceremony held in Westminster Abbey.

Two thousand guests gathered to witness the crowning of Charles and Camilla.

King Charles paid tribute to his father at his coronation

The Greek Choir was invited to sing Psalm 17 during the exchange of swords in the investiture during the coronation ceremony to remind Charles of Philip’s influence and life of service.

In the coronation liturgy, the words were printed in both Greek and English.

The moment had been specially commissioned to reflect the King’s paternal heritage, Lambeth Palace said.

Philip, who died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 99 two years ago, was born a prince of Greece and Denmark on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921.

On a scale not seen on the streets of London for 70 years, the #Coronation Procession made its way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/mgnfgivcBA — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

When he was just 18 months old, Philip was exiled from Greece with his family when a military coup overthrew his uncle, King Constantine I.

On a visit to Athens in 2021, coincidently just weeks before Philip died, Charles spoke of how the country of his father’s birth had “long held the most special place in my heart”.

As details of the coronation liturgy were released, a spokesperson for Lambeth Palace, the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office, said: “This moment has been specially commissioned to reflect His Majesty’s paternal heritage.

“His late Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh was born a prince of Greece, and as such, in a service so deeply reminiscent and steeped in the memories of His Majesty’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the Greek Choir were invited to remind His Majesty of his father’s influence, and dedicated service to the late Queen, his family, the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.”

Philip was the nation’s longest-serving consort and was known for his no-nonsense approach.

He dedicated decades of his life to royal duty as the late Queen’s “strength and stay”.