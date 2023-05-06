THREE arrests have been made after a spate of bike thefts in York.
North Yorkshire Police say that in the last week, following a spate of cycle thefts around York, officers have so far been able to make three arrests while enquiries continue in an effort to tackle cycle theft across the city.
PCSO Mathew Martin said: "Keep an eye out on our social media pages for further property marking events across the city where you can have your property marked by NYP.
"This is a free service and increases the chances of us reuniting your valuables with you should they be recovered if they are lost or stolen so please make use of it if you can."
