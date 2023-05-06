THE people of York have been celebrating the Coronation in their own unique way.
Earlier, we reported how members of the Strensall and Huntington WI had knitted a model of King Charles out of yarn – and perched it on top of a postbox in Huntington.
But they’re not the only 'yarn bombers' whio have been at work…
Members of the Press Camera Club have been out and about – and they’ve captured a gallery of ‘yarn-bomb’ Kings and Coronation scenes, all perched on top of post boxes.
See if you can work out where they all are.
And if you spot any more, why not send them to us?
Email your photos to newsdesk@nqyne.co.uk - or post them on The Press Facebook page...
