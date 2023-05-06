The five-year-old joined the newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla along with many other members of the Royal Family.

Whilst waiting for the Red Arrows to appear he fidgeted a bit, moving from side to side and tapping the top of the balcony.

Along with Princess Charlotte, he did wave to the crowd, taking his time with a long and slow wave with both hands.

Prince Louis had created a lot of entertainment for people watching at home (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

How did people react to Prince Louis?





The youngster had provided most of the entertainment to those watching the Coronation at home throughout the day.

One person tweeted about his balcony antics: "Prince Louis on the Balcony looking like he wants to cause Chaos."

Another posted: "King Charles and Camilla look impressive in their gowns on the balcony. As usual, Prince Louis is being mischievous."

Referring to his waving, one person tweeted: "Prince Louis waving his arms like their car window wipers."

Meanwhile, another wrote: "Prince Louis pounding on the balcony like a piano."

Prince Louis' antics throughout the Coronation

Earlier in the service at Westminster Abbey, Prince Louis was seen fidgeting and yawning before seeming to disappear.

He later returned to his seat with his family as the King started to make his way out.

Louis was joined by his siblings George and Charlotte as well as parents William and Kate in one of the carriages that was part of the procession.

He was seen waving and even steaming up the window as he leant forward in the carriage to see what was going on outside.

What else to look forward to this Coronation weekend

On Sunday (May 7), a special Coronation Concert will be held at Windsor Castle.

It will be produced, staged and broadcast live by the BBC and BBC Studios and will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.

The centrepiece of the Coronation Concert, ‘Lighting up the Nation’, will see the country join together in celebration as iconic locations across the United Kingdom are lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Prior to the Coronation Concert, the Big Lunch will take place.

Neighbours and communities across the United Kingdom are invited to share food and fun together at Coronation Big Lunches.

From a cup of tea with a neighbour to a street party, a Coronation Big Lunch brings the celebrations to your neighbourhood and is a great way to get to know your community a little better.

On Monday (May 8), The Big Help Out will take place, organised by The Together Coalition.

The Big Help Out will highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation.

The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.