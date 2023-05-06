King Charles III was crowned the nation's monarch - and prayed to be a "blessing" to people of "every faith and conviction".

Charles became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the nation's coronation church since 1066, as Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St Edward's Crown on his head.

The historic moment, watched around the globe, was a fulfilment of the King's destiny, but followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September after a 70-year reign.

In a touching moment, the Prince of Wales pledged himself to his father the King, kissing him on the cheek and touching St Edward's Crown.

As William knelt before Charles, who held his son's hand between his palms, the future monarch said: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

The King's younger son the Duke of Sussex was among the congregation, sitting two rows behind his brother with the Duke of York's family, and he was seen intently watching the crowning.

And when a few minutes later the congregation was invited pay homage to the new monarch, Harry was seen, along with the other royals around him, speaking the words: "God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live forever."

The coronation was a deeply religious ceremony steeped in symbolism and its prayers took the theme of "Called to Serve", an attribute associated with the late Queen who pledged her life to the Commonwealth.

Here is our picture gallery from what was a momentous day:

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as the King's Procession passes along Whitehall to their coronation ceremony (Image: PA)

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arriving at Westminster Abbey, central London, ahead of the coronation ceremony (Image: PA)

(left to right 1st row) the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh at the coronation ceremony (Image: PA)

King Charles III (front centre) during his coronation ceremony (Image: PA)

Queen Camilla after being crowned with Queen Mary's Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during her coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London (Image: PA)

King Charles III receives a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Place, London, following the coronation (Image: PA)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the coronation. (Image: PA)