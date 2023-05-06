It was a truly historic moment.
King Charles III was crowned the nation's monarch - and prayed to be a "blessing" to people of "every faith and conviction".
Charles became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the nation's coronation church since 1066, as Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St Edward's Crown on his head.
The historic moment, watched around the globe, was a fulfilment of the King's destiny, but followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September after a 70-year reign.
In a touching moment, the Prince of Wales pledged himself to his father the King, kissing him on the cheek and touching St Edward's Crown.
As William knelt before Charles, who held his son's hand between his palms, the future monarch said: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."
The King's younger son the Duke of Sussex was among the congregation, sitting two rows behind his brother with the Duke of York's family, and he was seen intently watching the crowning.
And when a few minutes later the congregation was invited pay homage to the new monarch, Harry was seen, along with the other royals around him, speaking the words: "God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live forever."
The coronation was a deeply religious ceremony steeped in symbolism and its prayers took the theme of "Called to Serve", an attribute associated with the late Queen who pledged her life to the Commonwealth.
Here is our picture gallery from what was a momentous day:
