Police – including specially-trained firearms officers – were called to an address in Horsman Avenue late yesterday after reports of a man making threats.

“A man inside the property refused to leave,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police negotiators spoke to him while a cordon was put in place to ensure there was no risk to the wider community.

“Our officers entered the house and just after 12pm the man, aged in his 50s, was arrested and taken to police custody.

"There are still some officers at the scene, conducting further enquiries.

“We're extremely grateful for the patience and understanding shown by residents while we brought this incident to a safe conclusion - thank you for your support.”