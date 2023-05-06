They both travelled the 33-minute journey from Buckingham Palace to the Abbey in the Gold State Coach.

Camilla arrived in a white dress while Charles was wearing a robe.

Thousands of supporters lined the procession route to catch a glimpse of the King and Queen Camilla as they made their way to the coronation service.

At midday, the King will be crowned as The Archbishop of Canterbury places the St Edward’s Crown on Charles’ head.

Trumpets will sound and gun salutes will be fired across the UK.

Famous faces at the service include Ant and Dec, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The list of 2,300 invited guests reads like a who’s who of politics, showbusiness, world leaders and foreign royalty, with a sprinkling of everyday heroes and close family and friends of the King and his wife.

The newly crowned King and Queen will receive a royal salute in the Palace gardens at 1.45pm before appearing on the balcony alongside members of the Royal Family for the flypast.