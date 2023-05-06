But this postbox in Huntington still makes a seat fit for a king.

This king, however, isn't made of flesh and blood. He was hand-knitted by members of the Strensall and Huntington WI.

He sits on top of the post box at Huntington post office, in North Moor Road.

WI president Rosemary Horseman admitted her members had started planning what they would do to celebrate today’s coronation in November last year.

The 60 members of the WI started knitting in January – and have since knitted more than 1,000 bunting traingles, which they have displayed all around the park in Strensall.

They also knitted this wonderful ‘post box’ topper of king Charles III.

Since last year, they have also have been gathering some of their favourite recipes for a Baking Book.

The proceeds from sale of the book have now been put towards a green bench, made from recycled milk cartons, which has been placed in Northfields Park in Strensall – near an oak tree the WI planted last year to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

To thank members for all their hard work, the WI held a Coronation Tea Party at the Spearhead Hall in Strensall on Thursday afternoon.

Cakes were baked with – of course – recipes from their own Baking Book.

Some copies of the Baking Book are still available, priced £6, from strensallhuntingtonwi@outlook.com