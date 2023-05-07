Although we might think to have a great holiday you need to splash the cash, you can easily have an amazing getaway without breaking the bank.

There is plenty of handy advice at our fingertips that could end up saving you a lot.

From planning ahead, sticking to a budget and looking around for deals, this is how you can travel on a budget.

How to travel on a budget

Off-season travel

Peak holiday seasons always see prices increase, with some paying nearly double the average price. But if you want to explore and save, travelling during the off-peak season will save you lots of cash.

Many hotels and travel companies offer deals around these times, plus the tourist attractions tend to be quieter too.

Mid-week getaway

Changing your travel days from the weekend to midweek could be well worth it with flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays said to be a lot cheaper than those on Saturdays and Sundays. Plus, midweek travel also tends to mean shorter wait times for security and check-in at the airport, so you get more time to relax.

Pack smartly

Luggage charges can be one pesky fee that ends up costing you a lot more than you expected. Budget airlines tend to charge more for luggage so if you can, pack light and bring the essentials.

It can be best to write a list of everything you need to bring with you and to plan your outfits for the trip so you don’t overpack.

Plan your holiday

We all love a spontaneous getaway, but travelling on a budget tends to mean you’ll need a plan. Whether that’s working out what sites you want to see and restaurants you want to try out, it could save you a lot of money.

Get travel insurance

Having travel insurance is important for any type of holiday, especially if you are on a budget. Although there is a fee, insurance will mean that you will be covered if the trip is cancelled or if you get ill abroad.

