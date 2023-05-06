The last coronation was that of Queen Elizabeth who passed away at the age of 96 in September of last year.

A lot has changed since the last monarch was crowned in the UK, no less the price of everyday items.

(Getty) The average weekly salary for a man is £683 while women earn on average £558 in the UK (Image: Getty)

How does the average UK wage in 2022 compare with 1953?





Wages have increased dramatically since the 1950s with the average weekly income being £5.60.

Today, the average household earns around £629 a week, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Here's how much some of our favourite everyday essentials cost in the UK during the Queen's coronation...

A pint

The price of a pint of beer in UK pubs has increased with the price of one being around 1s (shillings) and 10d (pence) or 15p. This is the equivalent of £2 in today's money with inflation adjusted, according to Retrowow.

However, a pint of beer is around £5.99 now with draft beer being protected from duty rises during the spring budget.

A loaf of bread and a pint of milk

A loaf of white and unwrapped bread was around 7 and a half pence with this equating to around 67p in today's money. The average price of white bread is now priced at around £1.36.

A pint of milk would set you back around 7d in 1953 money, around 1.30 today.

(PA) The average price of white in 1953 was around 67p in today's money (Image: PA)

The average UK house

House prices are a common gripe of many UK residents with some young people struggling to get on the property ladder.

This is why it might be interesting to know that the average price of a house when Queen Elizabeth took to the throne was just £1,891 or £63,511 in today's money.

The average cost of a house in the UK was £296,000 as of October 2022.

A car

The price of a small car hasn't inflated as much as other items with the cost of a Ford Angelia setting drivers back £511 or around £11,000 in today's money.

New cars in the UK can cost as much as £12,000 as of 2022.

A TV

The 1953 coronation marked a time when many households were getting their first TV sets.

A 14" TV could set you back around £63 which equates to around £1,400 in today's money.

A fridge

An Astral refrigerator would cost around 38 guineas or £860 in today's money with the fridges in 2022 costing anywhere from £295 to £899.