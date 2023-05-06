Travelling in the 261-year-old Gold State Coach, the King and Queen will be followed by three other carriages carrying working members of the royal family.

The return procession has been described as being a “glorious display of pageantry” by the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, the man in charge of organising the historic occasion.

Who will take part in the procession?





Seven thousand troops will be on ceremonial duties, with 4,000 taking part in the procession itself escorting the King and Queen from Westminster Abbey at 1pm.

The King's Coronation takes place today, May 6 (Image: PA Graphics)

The Princess Royal will ride on horseback behind Charles and Camilla as Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel of the Blues and Royals, to the rear of the Gold State Coach.

The first carriage behind the Gold State Coach is where the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, nine-year-old George, Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Louis will sit.

The children also took part in the royal carriage procession as they waved to crowds from a landau during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will travel in the first carriage with the Prince and Princess of Wales (Image: PA Graphics)

The King’s youngest brother the Duke of Edinburgh with his wife the Duchess of Edinburgh and their children Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex will travel in the next carriage.

In the third carriage will be the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Gloucester and his wife the Duchess of Gloucester, and Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, also cousins of Elizabeth II, will follow by car and they’ll complete the procession of royals.

There is no place in the procession for the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York, who play no formal part in the coronation ceremony, nor for Princesses Beatrice or Eugenie.