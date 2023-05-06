POLICE have cordoned off a York street.
They are at a property in Horsman Avenue, where they say they are 'concerned for the welfare of a man' in what they describe as an 'ongoing incident'.
A police spokesperson said: "We're at a property in Horsman Avenue, off the A19 Cemetery Road, following concern for the welfare of a man.
"A cordon is in place to make sure everyone's safe while we deal with the incident. Please help us by avoiding the area until further notice."
We'll bring you more information when we have it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article