Police say the incident happened just after midnight on Saturday, February 25 into the early hours of Sunday, February 26.

Two men gave the victim a lift and drove him from the centre of York to Melrosegate where they dropped him off.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Detectives are asking members of the public to cast their minds back to the weekend of February 25 if they were out in York that evening, and can recall giving a lift to a man in his 20s and dropping him off in the area of Melrosegate.

"Unfortunately an appeal issued in March did not result in the men coming forward and officers would like to reiterate that they are witnesses, and not suspects in this case and their information could be vital to the investigation."

If you helped the man, please get in touch with North Yorkshire Police by email to DC Claire Hudson claire.hudson@northyorkshire.police.uk or by calling 101, select option 2 and ask for Claire Hudson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org Please quote reference number 12230036065