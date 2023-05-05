CAN you recognise this corner of York?
Our archive photo today takes up back to 1935.
It shows the John Smith's off-licence on the corner of Grange Street and Fulford Road - just opposite the junction to Cemetery Road.
A board on the railings at the front is a an advert for John Smith's Magnet Ales.
In recent years it has been a corner shop as well as hair and beauty salon Blush.
Last month, Chris Lane took over and has turned it into a barber's, Rascal to Gentleman.
During his renovations, he uncovered a sign on the Fulford Road part of the building which is for Magnet Ales.
It is not evident in this photo, so much have been added after 1935.
Today's photo is from the City of York Council Explore Archive.
