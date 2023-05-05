A PERSON was trapped in a car after it had flipped upside down during a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Malton responded to reports of a single vehicle crash in Amotherby, Malton at around 8.30am today (May 5). The incident had resulted the vehicle being upside down with the occupant trapped.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Crews located the vehicle resting against the hedgerow and were able to release the casualty using crew power.
"The crews handed the casualty over to the ambulance crews before making the scene safe.
"The incident was left in the hands of the police."
