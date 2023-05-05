POLICE have put out an urgent appeal for help to find a woman missing from home in North Yorkshire.
They say Felicia is 56 and is missing from the Harrogate area.
They have not released her surname but say: "We are extremely concerned for her welfare and would urge you to get in touch if you have.
"The last confirmed sighting of Felicia was in the Lancaster Park Road area of Harrogate yesterday (May 4) between 1.30pm and 2pm. At this time, she was wearing a dark grey furry cardigan, a cream or pink shirt, black trousers and black shoes. It is possible, she may have removed the shoes. Felicia was also carrying a blue Aldi bag and a Boots bag.
"Felicia also has links to Leeds and may have travelled to this area – we are liaising with our colleagues at West Yorkshire Police in the search to find her."
If you have seen Felicia or know her current whereabouts, please contact North Yorkshire Police as a matter of urgency, if possible, please quote reference 12230080037.
