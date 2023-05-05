The demand emanated from a military-style raincoat under a hat halfway between Slouch and Trilby. We’ve viewed the scene numerous times in old movies.

Was it a case of ‘Papers pliz’ at Thursday’s local elections? A seemingly difficult-to-quantify number of voters arriving at polling stations will have been turned away on Thursday through lack of photo identification on their person. The number of disappointed electors could run into hundreds, even thousands, across England. Whether that was enough in any specific ward to make a difference to the outcome is probably unlikely but perhaps can’t be totally ruled out. I wonder if any readers were disenfranchised in this way?

Some feel there’s something ‘Unbritish’ about this development. It’s not the way we do things...or wasn’t. Where will it stop? I myself don’t feel unduly hot under the collar over the issue but some people have stronger feelings.

Often the requisite photo will be years old and out-of-date. ‘Is that really me...or you?’ Should a nationally-recognised lanyard be distributed along with voting cards? Maybe not such a good idea as the black market and forgery doors would then be opened.

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York

Government must listen to rail unions

WITH more rail strikes still on the cards isn't it time for this government to remove their rose coloured glasses and speak plainly to the electorate instead of double speak?

Beeching whose business was road haulage aptly started the Conservative process of demolishing the railways by axing most of them.

This process ripples on into this century by ignoring these rail strikes by not listening to the union concerns.

So what if train drivers can earn £60+ salaries, but other rail staff certainly do not.

More to my concern is that I still want that friendly ticket office staff who can guide me into buying tickets and giving valuable information.

I do not like the ticket machine that seems always out of order or gives robotic tappy keyboard guidance with no chance to challenge what it finally churns out.

Frankly our British way of life is at stake here and with AI peeping over the horizon is a future something that requires deep thought before being plunged into this abyss.

P.R. Shepherdson,

Woodthorpe

York

Feedback should be fair

WHILE it is always good to receive feedback on a letter it is important that it is read correctly.

Referring to the person who patronisingly said I had not tried hard enough to find a location to have the Covid jab I have contacted my GP I have contacted local pharmacies including Fulford - they do not appear to be doing them at the moment or are just not answering the phone.

Also the Covid booking line told me to go to Pontefract; also they do not know our circumstances re: mobility or health.

Pamela Bruce,

Beadle Garth,

Copmanthorpe

Labour 'not fit to govern'

UNTIL Sir Keir Starmer employs honesty as a tool of persuasion, voters will continue to review his past record of shallow respect of principles.

Labour may have won the local elections but are in no shape at national level to govern a country.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby