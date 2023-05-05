POLICE are searching for the family of a man who has been found dead in York.
North Yorkshire Police said officers are trying to locate family members of Keith Dyson, 77, who sadly died at his home address in York this week.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "The circumstances of his death are not suspicious.
"The coroner is trying to trace any relatives, or anyone that might have known him and know who his family are."
If you have any information, email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk for the attention of Coroner’s Officer Sandra Prince.
