A motorcyclist has died two weeks after being involved in a collision near Cayton Bay.
North Yorkshire Police has reported that a 61 year old man from Hull was riding on his motorbike towards Filey with a group of other bikers on Sunday, April 16 on the A165, Filey Road, near the roundabout for Osgodby park and ride.
Officers have reported that at around 1.25pm, it is believed that the motorcyclist attempted to overtake a red car but fell from his bike and suffered serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital for treatment but has sadly died almost two weeks after the collision.
Officers are appealing to anyone who recalls seeing the group of riders, anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage of before or after, to please get in touch.
Anyone with information or footage is urged to preserve the footage and email TC1674 Richard Grey at Richard.Grey@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 12230067662
