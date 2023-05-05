In early results, with the count still ongoing in many wards, Labour have already scored some big wins – taking both seats in Fishergate from the Greens, taking Fulford and Heslington from the Liberal Democrats, winning two of the three Westfield seats formerly held by the Lib Dems, and picking up a third seat in Micklegate, which now has three Labour councillors.

Other big results so far saw Lord Mayor David Carr, who was an independent, lose his Copmanthorpe seat to Conservative Chris Steward.

Labour winning Fulford and Heslington was also a big moment. The seat was formerly held for the Lib Dems by Keith Aspden – who until very recently was council leader. Mr Aspden announced shortly before election day that he would not be standing for election.

Pamela Cullwick, who replaced his as Lib Dem candidate for Fulford and Heslington, lost out to Labour’s Kate Ravilious.

Speaking shortly after it was confirmed that he has lost his seat, Green leader Andy D’Agorne said: "This is not the way I would have wanted to end 20 years as a councillor.”

He said part of the problem was that many people had voted Labour along national lines, rather than based on local issues.

But he conceded that the Greens had been in the unfamiliar position of defending their record in office.

He insisted they had achieved a great deal. "I think we have achieved amazing things in the city."

So was it the Blue Badge issue that had caused him to lose his seat? "I don't think that was the only element," he said. "But it was important."

