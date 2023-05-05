This weekend, the UK will have the second of three Bank Holidays this month to celebrate King Charles III's Coronation tomorrow (Saturday, May 6).

But sadly, the Met Office has predicted that it will rain and be cloudy each day in York.

The Coronation day (Saturday, May 6) is predicted to be the worst day with the heaviest rain, while Sunday will be the clearest day with the lightest rain and sunny intervals, according to the Met Office.

But the rain will become heavier again on Monday.

York's Bank Holiday weather forecast (Image: Met Office)

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Tonight: Showers will clear up by the evening until the early hours of Saturday. The temperature will feel mild with a minimum of 10 °C.

Saturday, May 6: Some bright spells to start the day, but will become cloudy and start to rain from the mid morning. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Sunday, May 7: It is predicted to have a dull start to the day with patches of drizzle. It will become brighter but showers will develop again in the afternoon.

Monday, May 8: It is expected to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain.