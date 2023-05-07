These are the words of gratitude to York midwives from parents Tiffany and Craig Smith following the complicated birth of their son Joshua.

Joshua was born on March 23 weighing a healthy 8lb 8oz - but his birth had been risky.

Mum Tiffany said Joshua "experienced shoulder dystocia so we are very blessed to have him with us as it could have easily gone either way".

Shoulder dystocia is when the baby’s head has been born but one of their shoulders becomes stuck behind the mother's pubic bone, delaying the birth of the baby’s body. If this happens, extra help is needed to release the baby’s shoulder.

According to the NHS, shoulder dystocia happens to about 1 in 200 babies in the UK. Even when the stuck shoulder is dealt with using the correct techniques, there is still a chance that the baby and mother could experience some temporary or permanent damage.

Tiffany wanted to thank the expert work of York midwives. She said: "Massive thanks to the incredible midwives who helped deliver him safely!"

Joshua is just one of five new babies we are meeting today. If you have had a baby recently and would like them to appear in The Press and online (for free) get in touch via the Send Now link at the bottom of this article.

Time to meet this week's babies:

Joshua Alexander Ian Smith

Joshua (Image: @photographybyedina)

Baby's date of birth?

23/03/2023

Baby's weight?

8lb 8oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Tiffany & Craig Smith

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Barlby

Anything unusual about the birth?

Experienced shoulder dystocia so we are very blessed to have him with us as it could have easily gone either way and that's all massive thanks to the incredible midwives who helped deliver him safely!

---

Thomas-William Jackson

Thomas William Jackson (Image: Supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

27th Feb 2023

Baby's weight?

7lb 2oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Mercedes Farrow and Andrew Jackson

Where do you live?

Pocklington

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born via planned c-section

---

Joey Jackson Liddle

Joey Jackson Liddle (Image: Supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

28/03/23

Baby's weight?

8lb 6oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Laura and Mike Liddle

Where do you live?

Woodthorpe

Anything unusual about the birth?

Second baby but still 11 days late! (His older sister was 9 days late- both induced!). A 14 hour labour but only ten minute delivery

---

Imogen Phyllis Braithwaite

Imogen (Image: Supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

9.3.23

Baby's weight?

6lb 14 oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Nicky and Sam Braithwaite

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

No

---

Oscar William Ryan

Oscar William Ryan (Image: Supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

01/04/2023

Baby's weight?

7lb 9oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Candice Reid & Josh Ryan

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb

Anything unusual about the birth?

Went in for a routine check up and was induced the following day after three long days in hospital he finally arrived 1 week early on April Fools Day!

---

