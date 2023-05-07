"WE are very blessed to have him with us as it could have easily gone either way."
These are the words of gratitude to York midwives from parents Tiffany and Craig Smith following the complicated birth of their son Joshua.
Joshua was born on March 23 weighing a healthy 8lb 8oz - but his birth had been risky.
Mum Tiffany said Joshua "experienced shoulder dystocia so we are very blessed to have him with us as it could have easily gone either way".
Shoulder dystocia is when the baby’s head has been born but one of their shoulders becomes stuck behind the mother's pubic bone, delaying the birth of the baby’s body. If this happens, extra help is needed to release the baby’s shoulder.
According to the NHS, shoulder dystocia happens to about 1 in 200 babies in the UK. Even when the stuck shoulder is dealt with using the correct techniques, there is still a chance that the baby and mother could experience some temporary or permanent damage.
Tiffany wanted to thank the expert work of York midwives. She said: "Massive thanks to the incredible midwives who helped deliver him safely!"
Time to meet this week's babies:
Joshua Alexander Ian Smith
Baby's date of birth?
23/03/2023
Baby's weight?
8lb 8oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Tiffany & Craig Smith
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Barlby
Anything unusual about the birth?
Experienced shoulder dystocia so we are very blessed to have him with us as it could have easily gone either way and that's all massive thanks to the incredible midwives who helped deliver him safely!
---
Thomas-William Jackson
Baby's date of birth?
27th Feb 2023
Baby's weight?
7lb 2oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Mercedes Farrow and Andrew Jackson
Where do you live?
Pocklington
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born via planned c-section
---
Joey Jackson Liddle
Baby's date of birth?
28/03/23
Baby's weight?
8lb 6oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Laura and Mike Liddle
Where do you live?
Woodthorpe
Anything unusual about the birth?
Second baby but still 11 days late! (His older sister was 9 days late- both induced!). A 14 hour labour but only ten minute delivery
---
Imogen Phyllis Braithwaite
Baby's date of birth?
9.3.23
Baby's weight?
6lb 14 oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Nicky and Sam Braithwaite
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
No
---
Oscar William Ryan
Baby's date of birth?
01/04/2023
Baby's weight?
7lb 9oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Candice Reid & Josh Ryan
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Acomb
Anything unusual about the birth?
Went in for a routine check up and was induced the following day after three long days in hospital he finally arrived 1 week early on April Fools Day!
---
