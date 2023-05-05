The incident happened at The House of Trembling Madness in Lendal on March 23 - when the bar was broken into and a jar containing the cash tips was stolen.

North Yorkshire Police officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the CCTV image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1668 Henderson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230051903 when passing on information.