Ofsted inspectors said Fishergate School, which has 324 pupils, continues to be graded as 'good', the second highest ranking.

Head teacher Tina Clarke said: "We are absolutely delighted with our report.

"It highlights the things that we are most proud of.

"It was great to hear our inspector talking about the many outstanding elements of Fishergate.

"My favourite quote, that sadly didn’t make its way into the official report was, “something magical happens in your school.”

"The children proved themselves to be fabulous ambassadors, as always.

" The inspector found them to be “caring, thoughtful and proud of the inclusive nature of school.”

"He also commended our really strong curriculum which enables children to “thrive and remember.”

"My final highlight is a comment from parent view - “Fishergate is more than a school, it’s a vital part of the community.”

"Thank you to all of the adults and children who work together to make Fishergate the very special place that it is."

Fishergate School head teacher Tina Clarke (Image: Fishergate School)

Matthew Harrington, lead inspector, said in his report that Fishergate is a special place for pupils to learn, develop and grow.

He said: "Pupils, staff, governors and parents and carers are proud to be part of its community. This collaboration supports the school s aim to achieve great things together leaders and staff have developed effective partnerships with parents.

"Parents value and appreciate this approach. It is one of the many strengths of the school.

"Occasional incidents of bullying are dealt with swiftly by leaders.

"Consideration is given to the needs of all involved leaders ensure that they regularly review pupils behaviour following any incident so that appropriate support can be provided."

When it comes to areas the school needs to improve, the inspector said some groups of pupils do not make as much progress as they should and the gap between disadvantaged pupils and non disadvantaged pupils has widened since the pandemic.

He recommended that leaders should further develop the strategies already implemented, so that the achievement of disadvantaged pupils is in line with their non disadvantaged peers.