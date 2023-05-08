The woman, from the Selby area, struggled for breath as Simon Welton, 39, throttled her, said Kathryn Walters, prosecuting.

Before choking her, he had grabbed her by the throat and thrown her to the floor. She did not lose consciousness.

District judge Adrian Lower told Welton: “I am sure she was terrified. She wasn’t to know what was going to happen next, what you were going to continue to do, and with the risk of her falling unconscious.

“She suffered a number of injuries as a result of your behaviour towards her.”

The judge told Welton his sentencing powers were insufficient to punish him appropriately and sent him to York Crown Court for sentence.

Welton, of Glover Road, Scunthorpe, denied intentional strangulation but was convicted at a trial at York Magistrates' Court. He admitted failure to attend court.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £40 statutory surcharge for the offence of skipping bail.

He was bailed on condition he does not contact the woman and a second woman, and does not go to the first woman’s address in a village near Selby.

He will attend York Crown Court on May 26 when the prosecution will apply for a restraining order to protect the former partner.

In a personal statement, the first woman said she had been in a relationship with Welton for two years.

As a result of the choking she said she found it "extremely hard to trust people”. “I fear I won’t have a normal relationship again," the statement said.

After the choking, she could not sleep for three days as she was an “emotional and physical wreck”.

She had to take 10 days off work and lost pay, and had contacted her doctor to get medication to help her sleep.

She had also found it humiliating to explain to her neighbour the noise from her home during the attack.

After hearing the personal statement, Welton, who represented himself, said he now understood the impact on the woman of what he had done to her.

“I am sorry. It never should have escalated to the point it did,” he said. “I feel great remorse.”

He said he had not attended an earlier hearing because he had got his dates mixed up.

Mrs Walters said the woman managed to get her mobile phone out of her back pocket during the attack. Welton grabbed the phone and left.

The woman suffered cuts, swelling and other injuries to her face and bruises to her back.

The incident had happened when there was an argument between the couple last August.