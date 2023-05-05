City rugby club York RLFC say bus operator First Bus will be continuing as an official partner for a third season

To celebrate the agreement, Knights and Valkyrie players broke off from training at the York St John University Sports Park to unveil a new fully-wrapped double-decker showing off the club’s new branding, including the reigning League Leaders' Shield holders in the Betfred Women's Super League, York Valkyrie.

Two drivers and York RLFC fans, Pete and Shantell, took the bus to training and had a chance to meet and chat with the players.

Knights and Valkyrie players and First Bus staff unveil the club’s new branding (Image: First Bus)

The bus is one of the zero emission fleet that operates on the Park and Ride network, running on Service 9 to the Monks Cross site, a short walk to York RLFC's LNER Community Stadium home ground.

Both organisations will work together to promote the sustainability ambitions throughout this season.

The Service 9 will be in operation for Sunday's double header when York Valkyrie face Hull KR in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup (12pm) and the Knights take on London Broncos in the Betfred Championship (3pm).

The First Bus logo also appears on the Valkyrie shirts as well as the Knights socks.

York RLFC chairman Clint Goodchild said: "I'm delighted to maintain our Partnership with First York into a third season and continue the relationship between the two parties.

"First Bus provides fantastic exposure of the York RLFC brand in the heart of our city as well as offering our supporters an essential transport service to the LNER Community Stadium."

Lucy Mottram, marketing manager for First Bus in York, said: “This cements our already strong links with the club and we’re delighted to promote the development of both teams as well as supporting greener options for fan travel.”

The all-electric First Bus fleet marks its second anniversary this month and is being expanded with the return of re-powered single-decker buses boasting an all-new electric system.

The First Bus with the club’s new branding (Image: First Bus)

York Knights return to Betfred Championship action on Sunday (May 7) (3pm) against London Broncos at the LNER Community Stadium as part of a double header, with York Valkyrie facing Hull KR earlier that afternoon (12pm) in the Betfred Women's Challenge Cup.

Tickets for the double header are priced at £20 for Adults, £15 for Concessions (17-21-year-olds and over-65s) and FREE for Under-16s. General admission tickets can be purchased online HERE.

For Hospitality tickets, please email info@yorkrlfc.com or call the Club Shop on 01904 670880 (Opening Hours: Monday to Friday, 10am - 4pm).