CREWS were called to tackle a fire at a property in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew from Selby and Pontefract dealt with a property fire in the Whitley area earlier this morning (May 5).
Station manager, Tony Walker, said: "Brilliant job stopping the fire spreading through the house.
"The cause is now under investigation.
"No injuries reported."
