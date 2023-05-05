CREWS were called to tackle a fire at a property in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew from Selby and Pontefract dealt with a property fire in the Whitley area earlier this morning (May 5).

Station manager, Tony Walker, said: "Brilliant job stopping the fire spreading through the house.

"The cause is now under investigation.

"No injuries reported."

Another picture from the scene in Whitley (Image: Tony Walker)