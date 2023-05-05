Fast Track Home Care from Saint Catherine's Hospice is a service that is fully funded by NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) with the aim of ensuring consistency in service provision across the region.

The service allows people throughout Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale to receive the best possible end-of-life care at homes - and it is celebrating a year of delivery.

Debbie King, senior sister at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are finding that more and more people are wanting to be cared for at home when they coming to the end of their life, so being able to provide this specialist care and support in that setting is really important.

“Thanks to the Fast Track Home Care Service, we are able to respect more patients’ wishes and the model of the service has meant that we are able to care for more patients in their own homes across a wider area than we have been able to in the past.”

The service runs late into the evening, seven days a week, with out-of-hours care provided by district nurses and GP services along with telephone support available via Saint Catherine’s Palcall service.