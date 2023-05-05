The count got underway at 9am today (Friday, May 5), with a declaration expected this evening.

All the signs are indicating indicating that the battle for political control of the city will be a close one.

All 47 of the city council’s seats are up for election.

That means that to take overall control of the council a party must win 24 seats.

Up until now, the Liberal Democrats were the biggest party in York, with 21 seats. That still left them short of an overall majority, which is why for the last four years they have run the authority in coalition with the Greens, who had three seats.

Labour had 17 seats, the Conservatives two, and independents four.

That could all change today. Some councillors are not standing again, and have been replaced as candidates by newer faces. And while the Liberal Democrats will be hoping to strengthen their hold on the city, Labour also have hopes of seizing control.

Across the country, initial local election results on Friday saw Labour seize battlegrounds from the Tories.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told jubilant supporters they are progressing towards a majority in Westminster.

The Liberal Democrats also made gains as the Tories lost control of nine councils across England after voters went to the polls on Thursday.