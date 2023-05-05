The Pavers Foundation, employee-led charitable initiative of family-owned-and-run footwear retailer Pavers, has donated the money to Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, following grant applications from a number of its employees.

Colleagues from Pavers Distribution Centre as well as Vittoria Wellen-Bombelli, who works in the supply chain at Pavers, applied on behalf of the charity through Pavers’ employee-led grant application scheme.

Richard Cantrell, a volunteer dog handler, was able to attend Pavers head office to be presented with the donation cheque and thanked the foundation for the support.

He said: “We are very grateful for the generosity of the Pavers Foundation - and the money awarded to us will go directly to help more deaf people leave loneliness behind by being matched with a specially trained hearing dog."

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is a national charity with a base in York.