York MotorSport Village (YMSV) next to the Community Stadium at Monks Cross has been in business for 25 years, having started out life as a karting venue in Leeman Road.

As The Press reported earlier this year, plans for a seven-storey apartment block containing 139 flats on the site have been withdrawn.

The £15 million scheme had promised rental homes on the 0.3ha brownfield site that would have been aimed at long-term renters, including keyworkers, with smart technology and a variety of services offered.

But despite this owner Ian Yeowart says YMSV will close later this year - possibly after the Summer, on a date yet to be decided.

He said the flats plans have had to be dropped after unfavourable feedback from council officers.

Mr Yeowart said: "We have been there for 25 years so it's time to retire from that side of the business. When we first opened it was in Leeman Road in one of the old railway buildings and we moved here just under 25 years ago.

"We have four full-time staff and between four and eight part-timers depending on the time of year. We are already closed two days a week - we're not open on Tuesday or Wednesday.

"It will be a bit of a wrench when we do finally close, but nothing goes on forever."

Ian Yeowart

YMSV is usually busy hosting corporate groups, birthday parties, along with stag and hen dos along with family groups, but Mr Yeowart said that it's expensive to run and he wants to find another use for the site.

Mr Yeowart said: "Officers at the council didn't like the idea of having the flats on the site as it's next to a stadium and suggested that it isn't suitable, but Monks Cross is a location in its own right now and we did a lot of work talking with the NHS as they have a requirement for junior doctor and nurses accommodation and they were very supportive.

"Everyone knows that there is a desperate shortage of rental accommodation in York, but we have pulled the application and our understanding is that officers say it could be a hotel, a garage or a workshop, but we were pretty disappointed.

"It's hugely frustrating because we have thought long and hard about the future of the site and we are now not sure what the resubmission will be for."