The British Pest Control Association (BCPA) received reports of credible sightings of the invasive species from the National Bee Unit (NBU).

The species has been spotted in Northumberland, Dorset and Kent.

Natalie Bungay, from the BCPA, said: “If you're not sure what that stripy flying insect buzzing around your garden is, get in touch with a BPCA member who will have the technical knowledge to identify and deal with any infestation.

"Anyone who has concerns about hornet activity, should contact a pest professional such as a BPCA member, who will have the technical knowledge to spot the difference between an Asian hornet and a native insect.”

How to spot an Asian hornet

Members of the public, beekeepers and professional pest managers are being told to remain vigilant for the signs of Asian hornets, particularly near ivy in full flower, which is attractive to the species.

Asian hornets – not to be confused with Asian giant hornets – have a mostly black abdomen and characteristic yellow legs.

The insects are generally only aggressive towards people when they perceive a threat to their nest.

They are smaller than the native hornet and pose no greater risk to human health than native wasps and hornets.

After the species was spotted last year, Nicola Spence, Defra’s chief plant and bee health officer, said: “By ensuring we are alerted to possible sightings as early as possible, we can take swift and effective action to stamp out the threat posed by Asian hornets.

“That’s why we are working at speed to locate and investigate any nests in the area following this confirmed sighting.

“While the Asian hornet poses no greater risk to human health than other wasps or hornets, we recognise the damage they can cause to honeybee colonies and other beneficial insects.”

You can report sightings of the Asian hornet through an app called Asian Hornet Watch.

What to do if you’re stung by an Asian hornet

If an Asian hornet stings you, it is important to immediately wash the area thoroughly with soap and cool water, the health expert advised.

You should apply ice to slow the venom spreading further.

The hornets don't leave a stinger so you will not need to worry about removing one.

Jay Riggs from Zeal CBD, said: "If you have been stung multiple times or notice signs of an allergic reaction then it is important to seek medical attention.

"If you’re in any further pain take an antihistamine or apply hydrocortisone cream or calamine lotion to reduce the stinging and itching sensation".

When should you see a doctor after an Asian Hornet sting

If you have been stung and you start to have trouble breathing or find yourself wheezing or having shortness of breath, you might be having an allergic reaction.

Jay recommends finding a doctor if your throat starts to feel tight and you have difficulty swallowing.

If you have an allergy to wasp, bee, hornet or yellow jacket stings, you should always carry a bee sting kit and know how to use it.