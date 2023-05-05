There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 633 people had died in the area by April 20 – up from 630 on the week before.

They were among 19,538 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday (May 4) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 190,609 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 20.