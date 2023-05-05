EMERGENCY crews have been called to a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 5.52pm yesterday (May 4) to junction 47 of the A1 at Allerton Park.
A spokesman said: "Crews from Knaresborough, Harrogate, Ripon and Tadcaster responded to a road traffic collision where a van had impacted the trailer of an HGV and the driver was trapped by the dashboard.
"On arrival crews used cutting equipment to free the man driving the van.
"The driver was transported to hospital by road ambulance with a suspected broken femur."
