The extra bank holiday weekend in May calls for picnics, street parties, entertainment schedules and so much more, with many hoping for dry weather and warm sunshine.

We have put together a day-by-day forecast and this is what the weather has in store for the city, according to the Met Office.

May bank holiday weather forecast for York

Friday, May 5

It will be a cloudy start with perhaps some light drizzle, clouds will soon lift through the morning with heavy, thundery showers developing across the area.

More rain is expected as showers will be scattered during the evening.

The wind will be light and a maximum temperature of 16 degrees is expected.

Saturday, May 6

The Met Office says low cloud will lift on Saturday morning to give sunny spells and showers.

However, more cloud and rain will be arriving on Saturday night.

The temperature will be around 17 degrees.

Sunday, May 7

The weather on Sunday isn’t looking too promising as the rain arriving on Saturday evening will be turning into heavy, thundery showers throughout the day.

Similar to Saturday, the maximum temperature will be 17 degrees also.

Bank holiday Monday, May 8

More rain is expected and heavy rain is likely for some on Monday with a temperature of 17 degrees.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster, Steven Keates, said: “A further area of rain is expected to move into southwest England early on Saturday, moving east and north through the day with some heavy bursts at times.

“This is likely to bring some rain to London by around lunchtime. Further north in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland it will be a day of sunshine and showers before the more persistent rain moves northwards overnight.

“It will feel humid, especially in the south, with highs of 17°C possible in London.”

You can keep up to date with the weather forecast in York over the bank holiday weekend by visiting the Met Office website.