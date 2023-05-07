SPORTING challenges are stacking up for a family that wants to raise money for St Leonard's Hospice in memory of former Britain in Bloom stalwart Roy Freer.
Roy Freer MBE and former Dunnington parish councillor was also the force behind the Dunnington and Britain in Bloom competitions.
He passed away peacefully at home on September 26, aged 89.
Now his family are fundraising for St Leonard's Hospice which cared for Roy.
His son Graham took part in the London Marathon, completing the challenge in in four hours and 31 minutes.
Granddaughter Amy will take on a 54km ultramarathon in the Peak District this month while in October Roy's other granddaughter Laura will be doing the Yorkshire Marathon with the rest of the family planning to enter a relay team too.
The route runs right past the village Roy spent his life in and loved so much - Dunnington.
You can support their efforts by donating to the 'Team Freer' Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/team/teamfreer
Amy said: "The St Leonard's Hospice at Home team were fantastic looking after Grandad in his final days, so we wanted to raise money for them to honour his memory.
"We are raising as much money as we can for St Leonard's Hospice whose support was invaluable."
