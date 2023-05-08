Long Boi, who was first spotted on the campus of the University of York in 2019, went viral across the world for being unusually big at 70cm in length.

Sadly, he has not been seen in the university's West Campus where he lived for a number of weeks.

The duck was much loved by students, and his official Instagram page – longboiyork – has reported that as the weeks go on, fears are growing that he has died.

Doe Bakehouse, a bakery in 12a Church Street, is helping to spread awareness of his disappearance with a new donut in tribute to him.

The bakery said that its staff were out all night on Wednesday, May 3, searching for Long Boi.

A spokesperson for Doehouse said: “We were devastated to hear the news that local legend Long Boi has gone missing. We felt it was only right to spread the story and awareness in the hopes of finding him.

“We started with vegan vanilla duck donuts, we sold out of all by 11am and then turned lots of our donuts into Long Boi tributes by adding sugar paper ducks to a variety of our popular flavours, including Biscoff, Freddo, Bueno, and Oreo filled.”