The promise is to turn a 'rascal' into a 'gentleman' - in less than half an hour!

We're inside York's newest barber's shop, opened by well known local hairdresser Chris Lane.

The shop in Fishergate, Fulford Road, has been called Rascal to Gentleman and is already pulling in customers having just opened at the beginning of April.

Chris, 29, who was an apprentice at N12 in Feasegate and used to work at Mali in Colliergate, said he picked the name because he wanted something to stand out.

He said: "Rascal is not a nasty word - it's cheeky, mischievous, and you'd give it to a kid that you liked. Every man probably has a little bit of rascal in him! I wanted the name to be quirky - a little bit different."

Chris's new barber shop on Fulford Road

Chris, who trained in hairdressing at York College, said it was "stroke of luck" that he found the perfect premises - on the corner of Grange Street and Fulford Road, just where the road splits at Cemetery Road.

He said: "There is parking outside for at least six cars and not a lot of other barber shops in the area.

"The parking is a massive selling point."

On the menu is everything from a standard cut to a skin fade, clipper cut and beard trim and shape. Prices start from £10 for hair services, with discounts for senior citizens, children, students, Blue Light card holders and military staff.

You can find out more, including price list and opening hours, and follow Chris's work on Instagram at @rascaltogentleman.

A walk-in only service is in operation at the moment, but Chris hopes to take appointments soon once he recruits another barber for the salon.

Chris at work in his new salon. Photos by Maxine Gordon

He has ambitions also to open two rooms downstairs - one for a therapist offering microblading (permanent eyebrows) and the second possibly for a tattoo artist.

Having trained in hairdressing at York College, Chris admits he fell in love with barbering as soon as he started his apprenticeship.

He said: "I was magnetically drawn to the men's side of hairdressing - it is a faster-moving job. Think I'd get bored doing a full head of highlights! I prefer working with two to three clients an hour, enjoy the different conversations and the faster pace. It makes the day go by faster too!"

