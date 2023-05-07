Stephen Roberts, 26, drove the wrong way out of a one-way street onto Clifford Street, said Martin Butterworth, prosecuting.

His car hit a pedestrian who, with her partner, was more than halfway across the larger street near York Dungeon.

She felt a pain in her ankle and suffered some bruises.

Roberts initially stopped and spoke to the couple but after about 20 seconds drove off without leaving his name and address, said Mr Butterworth.

Roberts' solicitor Lee-Anne Robins-Hicks said he believed the pedestrian was unharmed and thought he had done all the law required him to do after checking to see how she was.

Systems analyst Stephen Roberts, 26, of Alma Grove, off Fulford Road, York, pleaded guilty to failure to stop after causing an injury and careless driving.

He was banned from driving for six months at York Magistrates' Court and ordered to pay a £769 fine, a £308 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Mr Butterworth said the two pedestrians had come into York for a day out on January 2.

At about 2.45pm they checked Clifford Street was clear in both directions before starting to cross it.

They had crossed the central line when the collision took place.

Roberts came out of Cumberland Street, which can only be used by vehicles travelling from Clifford Street towards the River Ouse.

The woman told police: “The driver opened the door to say something and then he was driving off. I cannot remember what he said.”

Mrs Robins-Hicks said Roberts had gone into York to buy pasta making items because his mother had got a pasta making machine for Christmas.

He had difficulty finding somewhere to park and had gone down Cumberland Street the right way looking for a parking place near the river.

Then he realised the River Ouse was so high flood water would stop him going further and turned round.

He had looked in both directions but not noticed the two pedestrians, said Mrs Robins-Hicks.

After the collision, he had stopped to apologise and to check on the woman’s condition.

Mrs Robins-Hicks said he knew emotions were running high and he felt it better to leave the area before the situation escalated.

He himself was shocked and was panicking.

Mrs Lee-Anne Robins-Hicks said he wasn’t trying to avoid contact with the police.

Roberts suffers from mental health issues and is receiving therapy for anxiety and panic attacks and a close member of his family is seriously ill, said the defence solicitor.

After the magistrates announced the driving ban, Roberts asked if it could be removed because of his relative’s illness, but was told the decision had been made and he should ask his solicitor about his options for a possible appeal.