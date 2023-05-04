REPORTS are coming in of a crash on a major road through North Yorkshire.

There's been a crash on the A1(M) and one lane is closed with traffic queueing for three miles due to an accident on the southbound carriageway from junction 47 the A59 at Allerton Park to junction 46 the B1224 Racecourse Approach for Wetherby. 

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

More to follow.