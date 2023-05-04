According to the Met Office, there will be outbreaks of light rain and brisk wind across York throughout the day.

It is expected to ease by the evening, but it will be cloudier and feel cooler in temperature.

Weather Forecast for York tomorrow (Image: Met Office)

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Tonight (May 4): The evening will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain towards midnight. It will feel cool with brisk winds at first, but the winds will ease towards dawn. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Tomorrow (May 5): The day will have a cloudy start with perhaps some light drizzle. The cloud will soon lift through the morning with heavy, thundery showers developing. The showers will dissipate during the evening. Winds will mostly be light. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Outlook for the Bank Holiday Weekend (May 6 to 8): The low cloud will lift on Saturday morning to give way to sunny spells and showers. However the cloud will return and rain will arrive on Saturday night, developing into heavy and thundery showers through Sunday. It will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain on Monday.