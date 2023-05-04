The offer for York Residents runs until the launch of a new summer Menu on June 1.

Danny Victory and Adam Johnson, who own IZAKAYA on Grape Lane, said: “We have been truly humbled by the amount of love and support York has shown us since opening our doors in December.

“It feels like a lifetime ago. Now at just five months in, we couldn’t be happier with the direction in which we’re moving. From ourselves, and all of the team here at IZAKAYA, we want to take this moment to thank York residents in earnest; it really couldn’t have been done without you.”

The pair added: “As a token of appreciation, if you join us for our OMAKASE throughout May, on Wednesdays or Thursdays, we’ll take 20% off the price of your food.

“Use the code YORKLOCALSPRESS in the special requests section of your online booking and we will apply the discount to your bill.”

The Japanese restaurant offers Small Plates at Lunch on Friday and Saturday and its OMAKASE Tasting Menu in the evening 8.30pm Wednesday to Saturday. It also operates a lounge bar and outdoor seating area Wednesday to Saturday.

For details and to book, go to: https://www.izakaya-york.co.uk