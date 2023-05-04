Patrick Thelwell threw “at least five” eggs towards King Charles during a walkabout in York last year.

In April this year he was found guilty of threatening behaviour at York Magistrates' Court.

The 23-year-old, who gave his address in court as campus student accommodation at the University of York, had pleaded not guilty to a Section 4 public order offence, arguing his use of “low level violence” was “lawful” as it was self-defence against “the violence carried out by the British state”.

Now Thelwell has Tweeted that he intends to go up to London on May 6 to join other protesters in Trafalgar Square.

He said he wanted to tell King Charles that he is "not my King".

Thelwell threw the eggs after the King and Queen Consort had arrived in York on November 9 last year to unveil a statue of the late Queen at York Minster.

They were being welcomed by local dignitaries at Micklegate Bar when Thelwell threw five eggs which “came very close to hitting King Charles,” York Magistrates' Court had heard.

Prosecutor Michael Smith said Thelwell was identified quickly and removed from the crowd before being detained on the ground and arrested.

Thelwell, who defended himself at the trial, posed outside court with a painted egg sign held by one of around 10 supporters. Other signs said: “Did you vote for him?” and “Justice for Patrick. Justice for All.”

Meanwhile, a security expert has warned that protesters planning unannounced action at the Coronation could be mistaken for plotters who wish to cause harm.

Former royal protection officer Simon Morgan said demonstrators need to be aware that they will be in the middle of an armed policing operation.

Now director of operations at security firm Trojan Consultancy, Mr Morgan said: “It’s an armed policing operation because of the threat that the UK faces, the threat that the royal family faces, dignitaries that are attending. So we have to be very careful.

“Somebody that’s going to run out in front of the carriage, fiddling with something in their rucksack, who’s to say that’s not an IED rather than a banner that’s just going to be unfolded.

“These demonstrators have to be very careful as to the environment that they’re going into, the police are acutely aware of it.”