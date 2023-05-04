Humberside Police officers investigating a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Bridlington on Tuesday (May 2) are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It is reported at around 11pm that a silver Land Rover Freelander and a red Vauxhall Adam were in collision in Marton Road near to the junction with Bempton Lane.

"Emergency services attended and the driver of the Vauxhall Adam along with three passengers were taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

"The driver of the Land Rover was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs and driving when over the prescribed limit. He has since been released under investigation whilst our enquiries continue."

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with their enquires, to contact them on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 629 of 2 May.