No fewer than 17 Coronation street parties have been approved by City of York Council in communities across the city.

Most will be held the day after the Coronation itself, on Sunday (May 7) - what Buckingham Palace has designated 'Coronation Big Lunch' day.

Streets including Galtres Avenue, Dringthorpe Road, Chelwood Walk, Pear Tree Avenue and Sandringham Close are among those hosting parties.

Street parties will be held across York to celebrate the Coronation (Image: Supplied)

In addition to the officially approved street parties, some schools and other organisations will be holding their own celebrations.

York Minster will also be joining the Coronation’s national charity campaign The Big Help Out – and will be hoping to encourage people to become volunteers.

The Dean of York the Very Revd Dominic Barrington said there would be services and prayers throughout the four days of the extended Coronation weekend.

The highlights at the Minster will be attempts to ring a 'quarter peal' of the Minster bells on Sunday followed by a 'full peal' of 5,000 changes lasting four hours on Monday (May 8), both in honour of the new King.

The Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington is hosting ‘We’ll Meet Again’, its annual festival of 1940s life, over Saturday and Sunday, with re-enactors in period wartime dress, alongside vintage vehicles, talks and demonstrations.

The Yorkshire Air Museum in York is celebrating the coronation of King Charles III (Image: Newsquest)

The York Museum Gardens will host a 21 gun salute fired by the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery on the day of the King's Coronation on Saturday (May 6).

Musical support will be provided by bands from The Band of The Royal Yorkshire Regiment and Royal Signals.

The band will be in Museum Gardens from 11.45am - and the gun salute will be fired promptly at 12pm.

North Yorkshire Police said extra officers will be on patrol in York and across North Yorkshire over the King's Coronation weekend.

The force is deploying additional officers in towns and city centres to ensure that any instances of anti-social behaviour or criminal offences will be swiftly dealt with.

"My plea to members of the public is please be sensible, plan your night and know your limits," a spokesperson for the force said.

The model created by The Crafty Booters (Image: Supplied)

The Crafty Booters, who meet at the Boot and Slipper pub in St Helen's Square, in Barmby Moor, have created a life-sized model of King Charles III by hand to celebrate the Coronation.

Over the last couple of months, the group of around 10 women has been meeting at the pub on Monday evenings to create the model.

Meanwhile, Drax Power Station is celebrating the Coronation with a large projection over the long weekend.

The 114-metre tall cooling towers near Selby will be lit up between 8pm until 1am every night from Friday to Monday.